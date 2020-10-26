UK businesses are struggling to implement sustainable mobile computing strategies

Organizations looking to implement sustainable mobile computing strategies are struggling to balance business pressures with environmental considerations. This is according to a new report from Panasonic, called From Renew to Reuse: The Mobile Computing Sustainability Challenge.

Based on a poll of 772 IT decision-makers in Europe, the report states that one of the reasons businesses are struggling is because they’re forced to switch out mobile devices before they are two years old.

Further, only a small minority evaluated their devices with regards to sustainability or environmental impact before making a purchase.

Businesses are trying, in various ways, to prolong the life of their mobile devices, including regular maintenance and providing training on how best to look after the devices.

What they could be doing, the report claims, is regularly repurposing devices for a secondary use within the business. At end of life, a quarter (26 percent) just dispose of the devices, almost half (43 percent) have set up return schemes, while the majority (59 percent) just sell to a secondary market.

Most businesses are also worried about security. For two thirds, the main concern is making sure all of the data was wiped from the device before it is sold on.

“Although there is a clear desire to do more, business pressures appear to be preventing IT decision makers from taking a more holistic look at their mobile computing strategy and considering sustainable best practices,” said Jan Kaempfer, Head of Marketing at Panasonic Business.

“The latest generation of devices can be repurposed easily by the user in the field providing the opportunity for devices to be reconfigured for different uses, multiple times across the life of the device. This type of breakthrough design and technology will enable businesses to handle rapidly changing requirements and help to encourage a more sustainable mobile computing strategy.”