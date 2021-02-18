UK businesses believe hybrid working is here to stay

Hybrid working may have become trendy during the pandemic, but it seems to be more than just a passing fad, a new report from a recruitment firm Robert Half suggests.

According to the report, most businesses in the UK (89 percent) expect the hybrid working model to remain in place in the long term.

Most hybrid working roles advertised from March to November last year were in marketing and IT. Accounting for 38,000 ads, these jobs took up two fifths of all postings.

According to Robert Half, workers would ideally like to work up to three days from home and the rest in the office. In many cases, workers would also prefer to transition to a four-day working week, while 40 percent said they have plans to work remotely from another country or city.

Employee benefits aside, employers are also looking at the various potential gains. They can expect improved business agility, a much bigger talent pool to choose from, as well as the ability to offer their employees a better work-life balance.

“We’re seeing the pivot towards online revenue generation, data-driven operational and planning processes, and the desire to fast-track talent transformation strategies to build more resilient, adaptable, and agile workforces influencing hiring priorities for many across the UK,” said Matt Weston, Managing Director of Robert Half UK.