UK businesses could be at risk from poor storage practices

Businesses in the UK are misunderstanding the backup solutions that come with cloud service provider’s standard offerings, backup and disaster recovery managed services provider 4sl claims.

The company polled 200 large UK enterprises and asked senior IT decision-makers what they think, how long their data resides in their cloud service providers.

Among Microsoft Office 365 Exchange Online users, 73 per cent think data could be recovered for longer than the standard 14 days. Among Google Cloud users, 92 per cent believe the service includes backup provision as standard.

For more than three quarters, ceding responsibility for the backup to the cloud service provider is seen as a benefit of adopting cloud solutions, even though less than a third actually understand the process.

“If this blind spot in organisations’ knowledge continues, the risks of data loss and non-compliance will only increase,” said Barnaby Mote, CEO and founder of 4sl.

“The desire to pass on responsibility for backup to service providers is understandable – backup environments are becoming extremely complex, and the peace of mind that a responsible partner is managing backup can be invaluable. However, enterprises need to understand that in the main the standard level of backup provided for infrastructure or software as a service won’t meet their needs. More than likely they’ll need to invest in the expertise or services to ensure their data in the cloud is protected and retained for long enough.”

The need for support with backups is clear, the report adds – as 61 percent of enterprises are struggling with extremely complex backup environments. However, compliance issues need to be made clear.

“It may seem difficult or complex, but enterprises must take control of backup,” continued Barnaby Mote. “At the very least, they need to understand the precise capabilities they have, and what data may be at risk. Yet they also need to understand precisely how technology advances such as microservices impact backup, and how to adapt to them. Whether they do this themselves or rely on outside help, enterprises need to act.”