UK businesses enforcing multi-factor authentication to secure remote workers

Many organisations are enforcing additional security measures to better protect sensitive data following the transition to remote working, but it appears many employees consider these measures a barrier to productivity.

This is according to a new report from Centrify, based on a poll of 200 senior business decision-makers, which states that almost three quarters (70 percent) of British businesses now use both multi-factor authentication and VPNs to manage the risks of remote working.

However, many employees are not too thrilled about it. Almost half (43 percent) believe these measures have a negative impact on workplace productivity and many would choose to do away with them altogether.

The compromise seems to lie in the adoption of biometrics, with almost two thirds of business decision-makers in support of either fingerprints or facial recognition as a replacement for multi-factor authentication.

For Andy Heather, VP at Centrify, the most worrying discovery is that not all businesses are using multi-factor authentication to protect critical data.

“What’s troubling is the other 30 per cent who are not using MFA, which is a security best practice,” he said.

“Every organisation wants to ensure productivity for remote workers, but it cannot come at the expense of proper security. They need to weigh the risks they are facing with these heightened threats very carefully and take any and all measures available to ensure access is granted only to authentic users."