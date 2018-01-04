UK businesses fear DDoS attacks hijacking their devices

Businesses are afraid their wireless devices can be hacked and used at weapons in DDoS attacks.

A new report from the Neustar International Security Council (NISC) found that many businesses are becoming increasingly concerned with the current international security landscape, with system compromises seen as the biggest threat, following by ransomware and financial data theft.

But unlike with other similar reports, this time businesses aren’t just sitting idly on this information – they’re actually taking action.

What they usually do is keep a close eye on outgoing traffic, installing buffer servers that help them keep malware out, replace vulnerable access points, and make sure all members of staff are on the same page when it comes to safety guidelines and rules.

Almost half of businesses polled (43 per cent) hire specialist companies to help them with DDoS mitigation.

“As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, and with businesses unsure about where the next attack will come from and what form it will take, there are clear challenges focusing their prevention and protection efforts," said Rodney Joffe, head of NISC and Neustar senior vice president and fellow.

"But DDoS has long been seen as a severe threat to companies, reaping tremendous impacts and steadily increasing in incidence. The sheer volume of traffic caused by DDoS attacks make them hard, but not impossible, to mitigate and for businesses to have the best chance of success in fighting against them, they need to make them a priority”.

