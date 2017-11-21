UK businesses struggling to meet transforming customer expectations

British businesses are facing challenges when it comes to delivering quality customer services, new research has claimed.

A report commissioned by Insight UK found that 90 per cent of respondents said they were struggling to live up to an ever-more-demanding customer base in the digital age.

UK businesses are having a hard time changing consumer expectations and the technology supporting modern customer services. Among the biggest challenges are speed of customer service (46 per cent), personalised customer service (43 per cent) and lack of understanding of the technology underpinning customer service (42 per cent).

“In an increasingly digitalised world, we’ve seen the relationship between business and customer transform,” said Emma de Sousa, managing director of Insight UK.

“There is real pressure on businesses to deliver personalised, relevant and meaningful experiences. Technology may facilitate these relationships, but it starts with organisations adopting a customer-centric approach to business. By marrying this approach with transformative solutions, organisations can ensure they are best-placed to win the battle for the modern day customer.”

However the report added that 81 per cent will be investing more to solve the issue, with business leaders increasingly looking to new technology to solve their problems. Solutions like data analytics (53 per cent), mobile apps (47 per cent) and AI (37 per cent) are the most popular ones. Sixty per cent have set up dedicated teams to handle business transformation.

“Technology underpins the modern customer relationship, whether it be delivering services, checking the status of orders, or even making a complaint when something goes wrong,” continued de Sousa.

“However, there is work to be done when it comes to meeting customer expectations, with 90 per cent of organisational leaders facing challenges in meeting the demands of the digital customer. It is vital organisations work with trusted partners who can help them make the most of transformative technology to better serve their customers.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Jirsak