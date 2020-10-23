UK businesses lost millions to cyber scams in the pandemic

The pandemic has proved a blessing for cybercriminals, many of whom abused the situation to scam UK businesses out of funds.

According to cybersecurity firm Nexor, UK firms lost more than $8.12 billion to online scams and fraud in the past year. The records show an increase in cases of almost a third (31 percent) during the most difficult period of the lockdown – May to June.

In total, 3,445 UK businesses reported having been scammed in the last year. Just above half (1,740) of these were reported since the lockdown. In March, there were 237 cases, rising by almost a quarter (23 percent) in June to 291.

Businesses were most often hacked through email or social media-based attacks, resulting in losses of $3.80 million. The second most common type of attack was hacking the company’s servers.

For Sarah Knowles, Senior Security Consultant at Nexor, it’s about identifying key weaknesses and tightening up on security, regardless of whether remote working is set to stay.

“It's important that when we either transition back to our workplaces, or indeed permanently adopt a more remote approach to working, that we don't allow these types of attacks to once again affect our businesses,” she said.

“This comes down to ensuring we invest in staff awareness training so they are vigilant to suspicious emails, calls or texts, and that the correct reporting processes are followed.“