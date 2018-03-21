UK businesses still unsure on smart office technology

Smart technology has found its way into people’s homes, but people’s offices are a much tougher nut to crack.

A report by reichelt elektronik found that 50 per cent of EU businesses don’t consider investing in in in the next 12 months.

When it comes to the UK, 21 per cent are using smart tech, mostly smart lighting, smart alarm systems, heating and air conditioning. A third of employees (32 per cent) believe it was a good investment.

Companies in Germany and France seem to be a bit ahead of the UK, the report argues. In Germany, for example, 59 per cent of companies have smart tech installed. France is even higher – 79 per cent. Almost nine in ten (87 per cent) believe it to be a good investment

The biggest roadblocks to implementing smart tech in the office seem to be prices and not being able to identify a need for it. Some are also waiting for the tech to improve.

The report claims the biggest difference between the UK on one side, and France and Germany on the other, is how they perceive voice-controlled assistants.

“A staggering half of participants don’t believe there is a place for voice-controlled assistants in the workplace, despite the popularity and increasing use of such devices at home,” it says.

“However, this contrasts the 66 percent of respondents in Germany and 66 per cent in France that say they can imagine using voice-controlled smart assistants.”

