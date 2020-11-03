UK businesses risk falling behind on adopting the latest tech

Businesses in the UK risk falling behind international competitors by not adopting new, up-and-coming technology.

This is according to a new report from YouGov and BT, which states that, out of 1,000 businesses surveyed, a third have no plans to adopt new tech within the next five years.

Even technology products that are generating the most interest are entering the mainstream at a relatively slow pace. VoIP has the biggest penetration at 40 percent, but the report states that no emerging technology has seen uptake of more than 25 percent, including IoT (20 percent) and 5G (30 percent).

The report argues that this lack of adoption and interest can be attributed to business leaders not being aware of technologies and the associated benefits. The respondents were given 14 example technologies and more than 50 percent of business leaders (including CIOs) were only familiar with half of them.

Almost a third (31 percent) weren’t aware of artificial intelligence (AI) and almost two thirds (60 percent) weren’t familiar with as-a-service solutions or managed security services.

Further, among those that have adopted new technology, four in ten are not certain it was deployed successfully and doubt they will gain from the investment.