UK businesses think GDPR will make them more competitive

With the deadline for GDPR fast approaching, new research has revealed that 75 per cent of UK IT decision makers and CIOS believe the upcoming regulation could improve the competitiveness of their business.

NetApp surveyed IT decision-makers across 227 UK-based businesses with 100+ employees to reveal that medium-sized businesses (251-500 employees) are the most optimistic with 90 per cent believing the regulation could improve the competitiveness of their businesses, followed by bigger businesses (501+ employees) at 71 per cent with smaller businesses being the least enthusiastic at 58 per cent.

An overwhelming number of UK respondents (89%) believe that data is business critical. Bigger and medium sized businesses are more likely to see data as business critical when compared to their smaller counterparts who believe data is important, but not business critical.

Knowledge of where data resides was also a key component of NetApp's survey and the results mirrored companies' high levels of confidence. Confidence is highest among medium-sized businesses at 89 per cent while smaller and bigger businesses offered similar responses at 83 per cent. Overall though, 84 per cent of UK businesses are confident in knowing where their data is stored.

NetApp UK Director, Nick Thurlow offered further insight on the results of the survey, saying:

“As the perception of the regulation shifts to one that embraces the competitive advantage, it is reassuring to see that businesses are taking the regulation seriously. Realising that data is not just important, but critical forces businesses to pay closer attention and to be absolutely certain of where their data is stored. Once they have tackled this key requirement for compliance, GDPR can provide a huge opportunity for them to increase their competitiveness. What this means is that the starting point for businesses needs to be a clear assessment of the value of their data and where it resides. When the path to GDPR compliance is clear, they can reap the benefits of increased customer trust, transparency and a more targeted way of engaging with their customers.”

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock