UK businesses unable to recover data after an incident

Businesses in the UK are struggling to keep their data safe and to monetise it, according to new research from DELL EMC.

The company's Global Data Protection Index says that almost three quarters (69 per cent) of businesses in the UK have had some form of disruption in the last 12 months. A fifth (20 per cent) couldn’t recover their data using current data protection solutions.

This figure also jumped 100 per cent - up from 10 per cent in 2016.

Dell EMC also says this increase didn’t just fall out of the sky – businesses are gathering more data. There’s an ‘explosion in data growth’ experienced among UK organisations, where the growth rate sits at 278 per cent since 2016. Besides, there’s also an ‘impressive jump’ in data protection adopters, up 51 per cent since 2016.

All in all, almost all UK businesses that were polled for the report see the strengths that data can offer and just under half are already monetising it.

Another issue that further complicates matters is the fact that some businesses use multiple vendors for their data protection solutions. Those with multiple vendors are 112 per cent more likely to experience disruption, compared to those with a single vendor.

Looking at the more common types of disruption, the report highlights downtime, ransomware attacks and an inability to recover data. Among these, data loss is the most expensive one. On average, 5.4 terabytes of data had cost them almost $2 million.

“The UK is witnessing an explosion in the growth of data, but how this data is managed and protected impacts the value organisations can extract from it”, comments Rob Lamb, Chief Technology Officer, UKI Dell EMC. “As organisations race to transform themselves to be better prepared for the digital age, cloud technologies will play a critical role in the protection of an organisations infrastructure, and the data it holds.”

