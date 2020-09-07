UK businesses were the most prepared for lockdown

From a technology perspective, UK businesses were the most prepared for the lockdown and the sudden transformation into remote working.

This is according to a new report from Xerox, which polled 600 IT decision makers and senior C-level professionals, finding that just four percent of businesses in the UK saw the transition into remote working as difficult.

The UK has also had the highest percentage of respondents saying they would explore changing their approach to working in the office, post-pandemic.

Despite all the positive signs that we’re moving into a fully digital, decentralized working environment, this does not necessarily mean the death of the work place. In fact, businesses are more inclined towards a hybrid model, where employees would spend a limited amount of time in the office.

For almost four in ten (37 per cent) of the respondents, in-person communication is crucial for personal development and accessing talent.

“While there is no doubt the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we work, our research found that over time many companies plan to have most employees back in an office environment. This could be for a variety of reasons, including communication, speed of decision-making and talent development,” said Steve Bandrowczak, Xerox president and chief operations officer.

“At the same time, the sudden shutdown and ongoing hybrid work environment has exposed technology gaps that require new or additional investment in the coming months.”

The report suggests that the majority of UK’s workforce (more than 80 percent) will return to the office in a year.