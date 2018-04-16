UK can lead the way when it comes to AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has the power to become a highly disruptive force in many industries, and the UK is in pole position to become a world leader when it comes to the development and deployment of this technology.

That was the conclusions of a new report on AI from the House of Lords Select Committee. Called AI in the UK: Ready, Willing and Able?, the report says AI can boost the UK economy by a large margin, in the years to come.

However, there are certain principles the developers of AI should adhere to, including building AI “on the common good and benefit of humanity”, and making sure it doesn’t “diminish the data rights or privacy of individuals, families or communities”.

Discussing the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Lord Clement-Jones, said: “The UK has a unique opportunity to shape AI positively for the public’s benefit and to lead the international community in AI’s ethical development, rather than passively accept its consequences.

“The UK contains leading AI companies, a dynamic academic research culture, and a vigorous start-up ecosystem as well as a host of legal, ethical, financial and linguistic strengths. We should make the most of this environment, but it is essential that ethics take centre stage in AI’s development and use.”

Once live, the full report will be available on this link.

Image Credit: PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek / Shutterstock