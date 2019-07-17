UK CEOs feel confident about stopping cyberattacks

Top executives in the United Kingdom are feeling ready to take on any future cyberattack their businesses may face, new research has found.

KPMG polled 1,300 CEOs (150 of which were from the UK), the report says that the number of confident UK CEOs rose by more than a quarter (28 per cent), hitting 66 per cent in total. Globally, the number grew by 17 per cent, up to 68 per cent.

The poll’s results showed that the risk of emerging technology outweighs those of climate change and economic nationalism among CEOs. Still, no one is cowering in fear, when facing new challenges. Almost all of the polled execs (93 per cent) see technological disruption as an opportunity, rather than a threat.

“It’s positive to see such a rapid increase in UK businesses alert to the significant threat of a cyberattack and proactively investing in cyber security,” said Paul Taylor, UK Lead Partner for cyber in the boardroom at KPMG.

“This is an issue that costs the global economy an estimated $450 billion a year, and one increasingly becoming a case of ‘when’ not ‘if’, therefore companies must have this high on the Board agenda.”

Cybersecurity is a huge issue for businesses all over the world, as their IT departments struggle to secure an ever-increasing number of devices, against relentless hackers whose methods evolve by the minute.

Phishing, malware and ransomware are costing businesses huge sums of money in damages, fines, ruined reputations and lost business opportunities.