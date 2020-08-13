UK CEOs 'need to have some tech experience'

The fields of software and app development might produce a high volume of future CEOs, according to a new report from VMware.

Based on a poll of 2,250 executives, the report claims leaders will need to have software “in their DNA” to be successful, due to the increasing number of digital tools in use.

Specific benefits of having a tech-savvy business leader include improved efficiency across the organization, increased business performance, greater innovation potential, as well as better customer experience.

This change has been triggered by digital transformation, the benefits of which were on show for all to see during the pandemic. In the past few months, UK businesses have seen the benefits of modernized applications, especially when it comes to remote working and business continuity.

Both app developers and tech leaders in the UK believe modernizing apps is crucial to delivering a stellar customer experience.

“Business leaders have never been at the helm of so much change, so those with an inherent knowledge of technology and an understanding of how applications can help them adapt to any market conditions and shape their future performance and resiliency have a real advantage. Indeed, three quarters of the world’s business leaders agree that a ‘technology inside’ leadership skillset will bring success,” said Ed Hoppitt, Director of Apps and Cloud Native Platforms EMEA at VMware.

“From the tens of millions of people and students now working and educating from home, to banks being able to scale to provide significant revenue streams, to businesses and retailers looking at digital platform options almost overnight, this pandemic has driven a decade of digital transformation in a few months.”