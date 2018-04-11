UK CISOs are worried about a skills shortage

As cyber threats and attack methods have grown more advanced, new research has revealed that half of CISOs worldwide and 65 per cent in the UK have become increasingly concerned about a global skills shortage.

Bitdefender's latest survey “CISOs' Toughest Dilemma: Prevention is Faulty, yet Investigation is a Burden” polled 1,050 people responsible for purchasing IT security within companies in the US and Europe to better understand the difficulties facing today's IT security teams.

According to the survey, 69 per cent of respondents worldwide also reported that their team is under resourced and more than half (in all markets besides Italy) reported that their IT security team is too small. Agent and alert fatigue was also a problem reported by many organisations with 72 per cent of information security professionals admitting that their IT team had suffered from these issues.

The Bitdefender survey explored the needs of CISOs' in the prevention-detection-response-investigation era to reveal how the lack of visibility, speed and personnel have affected the development of stronger security practices in businesses with IT teams that are over-burdened and under-resourced.

Half of the CISOs surveyed worldwide also admitted their company had been breached in the past year but one sixth of respondents did not know how the breach occurred. Fifty-seven percent of respondents in the UK said that they had experienced an advanced attack or malware outbreak.

UK CISOs believe that 63 per cent of advanced attacks can be prevented, detected and isolated but anticipate that it would take three weeks to detect any such attack.

CISOs worldwide agree that their prevention methods are faulty but that investigating the cause of an attack is a burden. Thus enhancing endpoint detection and response (EDR) is a must for organisations going forward.

Bitdefender's VP of Enterprise Solutions, Harish Agastya stressed the need for CISOs to implement EDR in their organisations, saying:

“Today’s resource- and skill-constrained IT security teams need an endpoint detection and response (EDR) approach that allows for less human intervention and a higher level of fidelity in incident investigations. EDR for everyone can be achieved through a funnel-based approach of prevention-detection-investigation-response, leaving the EDR layer to focus on threats further down the funnel in the unknown or potential threat category, and IT teams to focus solely on the alerts and tasks that are truly significant.”

Image Credit: Duncan Andison / Shutterstock