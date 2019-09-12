UK companies don't trust US over data protection

There is a growing distrust among internet users in the UK, when it comes to sharing private data with US companies.

This is according to a new report by European email provider GMX, which says almost three quarters (73 per cent) of the UK’s internet users don’t trust US companies - up from 35 per cent three years ago.

GMX CEO, Jan Oetjen, says there are multiple reasons why Brits aren’t exactly trusting of US companies, including the comprehensive access rights the US government has over data stored by US companies.

“And data protection scandals like the illegal personally identifiable information gathering by Cambridge Analytica are also playing a big part", he added

As a result, many internet users are deciding to quit US-based services altogether. Eight per cent have abandoned them within the last twelve months, mostly because of data protection scandals. Another 11 per cent plan to do so next year.

Data in the EU (which the UK is still part of) is being protected by General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new legislation which is being supported by the majority of consumers in the UK.

Most of them would love to see GDPR applied in the UK even after Brexit. Once the UK leaves the union, it will be given a “third country” status, which means it will need to show that its data protection laws are strong enough for the EU’s approval.