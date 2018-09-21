UK company emails being hijacked for phishing

There has been a significant rise in stolen corporate email accounts that are being used in phishing attempts. This is according to a new report by security experts Barracuda.

The security firm is claiming email accounts from employees all over the UK are being stolen. Hackers would then log into these accounts remotely and, posing as the email's legitimate owner, try to 'phish' out any valuable information.

Besides phishing for valuable information, the attackers can also use their disguise to try and get the victim to click on a malicious link, which would end up downloading a piece of malware onto the machine.

Barracuda has even given three fresh examples of what these attacks look like, which you can find on this link.

What's particularly interesting (and dangerous) about these attacks is the fact that the victim is almost always completely unaware that the email has been taken over and genuinely believes that the email they're getting is honest.

“The attacks they launch are most commonly phishing campaigns that will often go undetected by security solutions as they appear to be genuine emails,” Barracuda says.

“Over the last few weeks, we have specifically been seeing a large number of mass phishing campaigns that use legitimate compromised accounts from UK based organizations.”

Barracuda suggest a number of security measures, including strong passwords and staying vigilant when receiving emails that might sound ‘phishy’.

Image Credit: wk1003mike / Shutterstock