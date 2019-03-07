UK consumers don't care where their data is stored

British consumers are not interested in where their personal data is being stored, according to new research.

A study of 2000 UK adults by open-source experts SUSE found more than two thirds (69 per cent) did not know how much data storage they have in the cloud or on mobile devices.

Nearly a third (30 per cent) said they were indifferent on the topic of where this personal data is stored – with a further 14 per cent saying they did not care.

This laissez-faire attitude comes despite users generating and storing more data than ever before, with 51 per cent saying they thought they now stored more data on their mobile device than ever before. Almost a third (31 per cent) of respondents said they believed the amount of mobile storage has ‘increased significantly’ in the last five years

“This ‘don’t know, don’t care’ attitude to data storage amongst consumers signals a wider trend to our always-on economy,” according to Matt Eckersall, regional director, EMEA West at SUSE.

“Consumers expect their storage to be scalable, flexible, cost effective and secure – and the enterprise is no different.”

He added that this attitude was filtering through to the workplace, with customer habits and demands reflected at work as well.

"With an increase in unstructured and memory-intensive data as well as regulatory requirements to retain data for a certain amount of time, many UK organisations are now re-evaluating their approach to storage. Data sets are outgrowing budgets, and traditional storage options struggle to scale fast enough to meet business requirements."