UK consumers don't think GDPR has worked

UK consumers believe GDPR has failed them and that their data is no more or no less secure than it was a year ago, when GDPR was introduced.

This is according to a new report by IDEX Biometrics Asa, which claims 84 per cent of the respondents believe GDPR wasn’t taken seriously enough. The report argues that businesses should be clearer in stating their security-first approach, as well as in employing new technologies such as biometrics.

However, the level of trust consumers have in different companies and how they handle user data varies greatly, depending on the industry. Almost half (45 per cent) feel safe sharing their data with financial service institutions, but when it comes to the hospitality industry – just 15 per cent feel safe.

This means, the report argues, that businesses in highly regulated markets tend to handle data better.

“We are now one year into a post-GDPR world and our research clearly shows that consumers don’t feel their data is safer for it,” comments David Orme, Senior Vice President at IDEX Biometrics. “Considering the level of trust consumers put in companies to protect their personal information, businesses across all sectors need to address the distinct lack of belief that personal information is more secure because of GDPR.”

“No matter what the sector, companies need to be more transparent in their approach to data security and embrace fingerprint biometric authentication to improve compliance measures and drive consumer confidence. After all consumer trust and retention is key to creating a competitive edge for any business” adds Orme.

