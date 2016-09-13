UK consumers value banking information more than family details

People don't care if hackers steal information about their criminal past, but if they steal banking or healthcare details, they'd be concerned. These are the results of a new survey by Centrify, which took a closer look into consumer attitude towards hacking. Credit card and banking statements being stolen is the number one fear in the UK (85 per cent) the US and Germany (78 per cent), followed by financial investment information theft (56 per cent in the UK, 58 per cent in the US and 43 per cent in Germany), and healthcare data.

Family information is not that big of a deal, apparently, with around 40 per cent listing it as a top concern in all three countries polled. What's interesting is that people usually don't hear about data breaches from companies that got hacked – they usually find out through the media.

Among millennials – social media. Still, the report says that the biggest reason for data breaches is 'poor password hygiene' among users. A third of UK consumers change their password once a year, less or never.

“People can no longer afford to put their data at risk,” says Andy Heather, Vice President and Managing Director EMEA at Centrify.

“To protect themselves and their personal information, they need to improve their password hygiene and follow simple precautionary steps, such as monitoring their online accounts and frequently changing their passwords. They should also look to organisations, including retailers and banks, to offer additional or next-level security such as multi-factor authentication (MFA) or biometrics as part of their own security processes and do business with them.”