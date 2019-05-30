UK consumers won't consider businesses hit by cyberattacks

Customers are increasingly aware of the importance of digital data companies hold on them, and now consider their past cybersecurity credentials before signing up to new services.

A new report by SUSE claims there is a lack of knowledge and concerns around exactly what customer data companies hold.

Most UK respondents (71 per cent) don’t know what type of data is collected about them, while almost two thirds (62 per cent) worry about how companies use the data they gather.

All things considered, data control is now seen as more important than user experience.

“With cybersecurity credentials making customers consider whether or not to sign up to a brand’s services, it’s never been more important for companies to ensure they are respecting consumer views and habits. Fortunately, rapid advances in technology means that there are now solutions to dispel these consumer worries over data.” said Matt Eckersall, Regional Director, EMEA West at SUSE.

SUSE says GDPR should have changed things, given that the legislation was designed to “give individuals power over their personal information”.

Still, the UK paints a better picture than other European countries. Just 16 per cent of German and 21 per cent of French respondents feel GDPR gave them more control over their data (this number sits at 31 per cent in the UK).

“Data security has always been a priority for storage providers, and GDPR has brought this into sharper focus recently,” said Eckersall. “Security is complex and not something that can be addressed with a single silver bullet. Yet with the correct infrastructure in place, companies can achieve regulatory compliance and ensure customer trust in their brand is not damaged by either cybersecurity concerns or a lack of transparency around data storage and use.”

Image Credit: IT Pro Portal