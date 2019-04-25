UK could be set for a major cybersecurity upgrade

Consumers are bad at protecting themselves from online threats and that's probably the main argument why such a responsibility shouldn't be theirs to bear in the first place.

Consequently, the UK government is considering building a national cybersecurity defence system, which should incorporate government agencies, businesses, telecoms and ISPs.

During the CYBERUK 19, a conference set up and run by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), Jeremy Fleming, director of GCHQ, said it was time "to do more to take the burden of cybersecurity away from the individual.”

"This technological revolution is providing extraordinary opportunity, innovation and progress – but it's also exposing us to increasing complexity, uncertainty and risk," he said, adding that this "brings new and unprecedented challenges for policymakers as we seek to protect our citizens, judicial systems, businesses - and even societal norms."

This cybersecurity defence system would be based on intelligence sharing between different parties involved.

Cybersecurity solutions can be improved and can do an amazing job at protecting systems, but at the end of the day, it comes down to the user. Security researchers are saying humans are still the biggest risk factor, as they sometimes ignore security warnings, click unwanted links and download malicious attachments.

Cybersecurity firms will continue improving their solutions, but businesses everywhere are urged to educate their employees on how to stay safe online.

Phishing, a practice in which hackers fish for vital information such as login credentials, is still considered one of the biggest cybersecurity threats.

Image Credit: Den Rise / Shutterstock