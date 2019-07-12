UK could face a post-Brexit talent shortage

The majority of business leaders fear that once Brexit is complete, talented tech workers will leave the country, and new ones won’t be coming in at the same amount as they previously were. This will create something of a ‘tech brain drain’, and businesses need to understand that it’s up to them to nurture tech talent in the country.

This is according to a new report by Salesforce, which investigated how businesses are perceived in the country, and what role they’re playing in the country’s overall prosperity.

For a quarter of business leaders, the responsibility for nurturing tech talent lies in private enterprises. The majority will invest more to grow their own talent, reskill older generations, as well as people from ‘disadvantaged backgrounds’.

“There are issues that business needs to lead on regardless of what’s happening in the world of politics,” said Paul Smith, EVP and GM, Salesforce UK. “The economy is changing as new technologies emerge. This research supports what we already know - as businesses leaders we need to do more to show people how reskilling and gaining new tech qualifications, often with free courses and accessible tools, is easier than many think.”

Almost two thirds believe investing in digital skills will become even more important when Brexit is complete, and 65 per cent said it will increase the importance of new technology investments.

The report was based on a poll of 2,000 consumers and 1,000 business leaders in the UK.

“Two of the world’s greatest problem solvers are people and technology. Both are fundamental to creating a successful global Britain.” said Antony Walker, deputy CEO, TechUK. “Regardless of the impact of Brexit on the economy, technology leaders must continue their efforts to close the skills gap and work with governments and industry to tackle productivity.”