UK cybersecurity knowledge is pretty average

When it comes to cybersecurity knowledge, British citizens are neither excellent nor dreadful at keeping themselves protected.

This is according to a new report from NordVPN, based on a poll of more than 48,000 consumers worldwide. While the global average knowledge score is 65.2 points, UK citizens scored 65.9 on average.

The report suggests than much of the world is relatively oblivious to the threats lurking online. Many respondents said they frequently accept all permission requests from apps and sign terms and conditions without actually reading them.

Further, a tenth of Brits said they simply ignore notifications telling them that someone has tried to log into their email account.

Of all the countries whose citizens participated in the report, the Germans fared best, scoring 71.2 points, followed by the Dutch with 69.5. Nine of the top ten countries are European.

The citizens of Japan performed worst in NordVPN's testing, ranking 21st, while India came in 19th.