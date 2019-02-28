UK developers paid more than other workers

Developers in the UK are paid more than other workers, but there are even more profitable places for in-demand technology professions, according to new reports.

The State of Software Engineers Report 2019, issued by career marketplace Hired, says UK’s top developers earn an average of £71k. That’s 145 per cent more than the UK’s average of £29k.

The same report also states that the US is a more profitable place for experienced coders, with pays in the Bay Area (San Francisco) averaging at £118k.

Most in-demand developers are those with blockchain knowledge. These jobs are up 517 per cent compared to the same time last year. The average salaries of blockchain engineers are £118.48k in the Bay Area, £103.39k in New York, £67.92k in London, £59.62k in Toronto and £50.56k in Paris.

Besides blockchain devs, security engineer is the second best-paid profession, with the role growing 132 per cent in demand.

“Empowering tech talent with data that helps them understand their market worth and reveals hiring trends will help them have a more seamless job search experience. We hope this insight will fuel thoughtful career conversations among the developer community and provide actionable data that will help software engineers reach their goals,” said Mehul Patel, CEO of Hired.

Best-paid development roles in London are embedded engineer (£71k), blockchain engineer (£69k) and data engineer (£68k).

The world’s most commonly used coding language is JavaScript, but the most in-demand languages are Go, Scala and Ruby.

