UK digital skills gap 'could harm economic recovery'

The UK is en route for a post-pandemic economic recovery, but its success may be hampered by the country’s well-documented digital skills gap.

This is according to a new Microsoft report which argues that, despite everyone being aware of the situation, the majority isn’t doing much about it.

Polling UK business leaders, the company found that most of them (80 percent) believe investing in digital skills will be essential to the country’s post-Covid-19 economic recovery. They think having a large digital talent pool will be greatly beneficial to the competitiveness in the nation’s market. At the same time, the majority of employees also believe access to digital skills to be vital for economic, but also social and financial inclusion.

For all this good intent, there’s very little action, the report further states, saying that more than two thirds of organizations are currently facing a digital skills gap. Many UK leaders worry this lack of digital skills will leave their organization behind the competition. At the same time, the majority of employees don't think they have the appropriate digital skills to be useful in their industry.

The performance benefits of upskilling the workforce are clear, the report states, arguing that digital skills hold the key to 2.4 percent of a firm’s profits minimum. “Yet the path to progress must not be driven solely by the bottom line,” it states, adding that upskilling is also a social problem everyone needs to work on.

Microsoft’s full report can be found on this link.