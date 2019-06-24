UK digital workforce far bigger than previously thought

UK’s technology industry is much larger than previously thought, according to new research.

A report by The Data City claims that the UK’s tech industry is 25 per cent larger than what was previously believed.

More than four million active UK companies were monitored for the report, after which the data was classified geographically.

When drafting the report, the DaaS company used new techniques which allowed it to scan sectors that were previously flying under the radar, such as the manufacturing industry.

London remains the biggest tech hub in the country in this report, followed by Manchester, Reading, Brighton and Milton Keynes. Birmingham is particularly strong in the eCommerce industry, while London and Manchester lead the way on emerging sectors. Reading is third overall, and second in Digital, Cyber and IoT technologies, while Brighton ranks fourth overall but third in Digital and Gaming.

“The 2019 Digital Technologies Census provides the clearest picture yet of the digital technology landscape in the UK. Using data from Companies House and individual businesses’ own website, it shows how active the community is across eight main sectors, and allows comparison between cities and regions,” commented Alex Craven, Co-founder of The Data City.

“Our new classifications allow us to ascertain levels of activity in emerging sectors that have never previously been fully evaluated, making this a methodology for the 21st century. The Data City has created a useful tool for businesses, investors and public sector policymakers. Using real-time data such as ours to identify areas of strength can help inform innovation policy, provide an objective basis for investment and inform individual business decisions such as where to locate.”

The full report can be found on this link.

Image source: Shutterstock/TechnoVectors