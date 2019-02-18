UK doesn't need to ban Huawei from its 5G

Whatever risk Huawei's work on national 5G infrastructure may bring, it can be managed and mitigated, the UK's top security body has said.

According to the Financial Times, the National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC) believes it can deal with any risks, going against the US, whose government says Huawei’s work on national 5G infrastructure is a potential national security risk.

Huawei has been under constant US pressure for the past couple of months. The US argues that if countries in the west allow Huawei to build their 5G infrastructure, the Chinese telecoms giant could work in backdoors which would allow the Chinese government access to data which flows through the network.

It has first urged its allies, including Japan, Italy and the United Kingdom, not to allow Huawei to compete for the job. After that, it sent out a few more serious warnings, saying countries that don’t heed their call would have a hard time doing business with the States.

Huawei, on the other hand, vehemently denies these allegations. It says that it does not work with the government, that there is no law or obligation for it to work with the government, nor would it comply to any such order. It said there is no proof of any malpractice, and has even called the EU to monitor its work.

Image Credit: Huawei