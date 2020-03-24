UK domain registry body to flag criminal domains

Nominet, the official registry for UK domains, has announced websites suspended due to criminal activity will receive warning landing pages. The measure is designed to help potential victims understand how they can protect themselves and their personal data.

The organisation said it collaborated with the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the City of London’s Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) to bring the project to fruition.

According to Nominet, this will be the first time a national registry facilitates the provision of “trusted information and guidance from law enforcement agencies, following the suspension of domain names for criminal activity”.

Usually, law enforcement agencies are responsible for building such pages, often after the domain has been seized.

For Eleanor Bradley, MD of Registry Solutions and Public Benefit at Nominet, this is a great opportunity to alert users to the dangers of online scams.

“We are delighted with the engagement we received from across the UK internet community on this initiative. Nominet has a responsibility to ensure .UK is a safe and trusted namespace," she said.

"Introducing landing pages with valuable advice and guidance is the latest example of Nominet working alongside law enforcement to identify and address common challenges. Developing .UK policy is a process of continuous improvement, we look forward to engaging further with stakeholders as we implement our next steps.”