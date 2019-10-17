UK drops plans for "porn block" verification system

The UK's plan to make sure minors don't access pornography sites online has officially been scrapped, and is being replaced by a much broader policy that aims to protect children all over the internet. The scrapped plan was to introduce an age verification system either through checking credit cards or allowing people to buy a “porn pass” age verification document from a newsagent.

If websites failed to comply with these policies, they'd have their access to payment services restricted and, in more radical cases, they'd be blocked by internet service providers (ISP).

But the plan failed due to too many problems and obstacles. It wasn't announced to the European Union on time, which meant additional delays and a missed deadline. It was hard to implement, with privacy advocates arguing such a system would mean privacy risks. Also, it was argued that such a system could be expensive to build, but very easy to circumvent, especially by a “persistent teenager.”

Instead, the government plans on releasing a Online Harms whitepaper, which would lay the groundworks for a new internet regulator. That regulator would impose a duty of care, not just for porn sites, but for all websites, including social media sites and publications.

The culture secretary, Nicky Morgan said: “This course of action will give the regulator discretion on the most effective means for companies to meet their duty of care.”

“The government’s commitment to protecting children online is unwavering. Adult content is too easily accessed online and more needs to be done to protect children from harm.”