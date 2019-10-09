UK employees are sacrificing personal life for work

British workers are having a hard time separating work from their private life and that is leaving a mark on their mental health, new research is suggesting.

Microsoft has polled more than 2,000 British workers about their work habits and came to a conclusion that almost a third (30 per cent) of Brits regularly sacrifice their personal lives for work.

That includes, among other things, answering calls related to work outside working hours.

Consequently, the employees are “struggling to keep their heads above water”, as the report puts it. They struggle to focus at home due to work pressure – they’re having trouble switching off, having trouble sleeping, and feel as if they’ve somehow failed. A third don’t have enough time to spend with their family, and even more can’t find the time to go to the doctor’s.

In order to improve things, flexible working imposes itself as a logical solution, the report argues. It would allow the employees to spend more time with their family and attend to their own health. However, very few feel that they’re in such a position to take advantage of today’s working policies.

“UK organisations have a duty of care to their employees and small changes can make a big difference,” commented Howard Lewis, Surface Business Group Lead, Microsoft UK.

“It’s not just about introducing a flexible working policy and hoping for the best. Organisational leaders must be role models for their employees, equip them with the tools to make flexible working work and, most importantly of all, communicate the value that these kinds of policies can have for an organization – both in terms of employee wellbeing and the bottom line.”