UK employees feel remote working guilt

New research from LogMeIn has revealed that almost half of UK workers feel pressured to provide evidence that they are actually working while working from home.

The company surveyed 500 UK workers out of 3,000 global respondents to find that 46 per cent of the workforce feel the need to combat the perception that working from home is less productive than being in the office.

LogMeIn also found that while 36 per cent of workers admitted to suffering from pressure to appear “more responsive” when replying to emails while working remotely, 23 per cent also felt pressure to work more hours which took away more of their time than if they had went to the office.

When it comes to the benefits of working remotely, 30 per cent said they fell happier while working from home. Some of the other benefits included more flexibility in breaks (65%), easier to focus on tasks (35%), eliminating the daily commute (52%) looking after family (28%) and saving money (38%).

Of those surveyed, 26 per cent of UK workers also admitted to staying in their pyjamas all day as opposed to actually getting dressed for work.

VP of International Marketing at LogMeIn, Steve Duignan provided further insight on the company's research, saying:

“We’ve uncovered that while over a third of workers find it easier to focus while working from home and report numerous benefits, they feel that there’s a perception from the outset that they are slacking off - meaning they end up sending more emails to bosses than they would do while in the office just to prove they’re working. This points to a clear problem within the culture of UK businesses and ultimately reduces productivity. My advice to businesses would be: trust your employees to do the job and don’t miss the opportunity to improve their wellbeing!”

