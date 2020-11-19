UK enterprises set to spend big on remote working technology

Businesses in the UK have accepted the fact that remote and hybrid working is here to stay, and are looking to invest next year in order to make this new type of working as seamless as possible.

This is according to a new report from Amdocs, based on a poll of 250 senior IT professionals, which claims that 75 percent will spend extra next year to facilitate remote working.

They will be looking to invest in cloud technologies (67 percent) and in educating their existing workforce on the advantages of the new tech. They'll also be looking to add new staff to the mix.

At the moment, the vast majority of UK enterprises are using Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (Iaas), and Platform-as-a-Service solutions (86, 78 and 70 percent respectively).

That said, the majority are looking to hire new cloud architects, software engineers, and cloud systems/network administrators (52, 52 and 44 percent, respectively). Furthermore, almost half (47 percent) aim to upskill staff in cloud security practices.

“Businesses across the UK are ramping up their cloud investments in response to the pandemic’s impact,” said Avi Kulshrestha, General Manager and Division President at Amdocs.

“Upskilling and hiring new staff is a crucial part of this new strategy as businesses look to take advantage of new opportunities that the cloud presents, as well as overcome some of the challenges of this new infrastructure.”

Allowing for greater efficiency, speed, flexibility and agility, many organizations are using cloud to survive and grow while the pandemic rages on.