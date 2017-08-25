UK executives are clueless about GDPR

With the clock still ticking down to the May 2018 GDPR deadline, new research has once again revealed a worrying lack of awareness among many executives.

A study by Alfresco and AIIM found that one in five (21 per cent) of senior executives said that they had little or no idea about the effect GDPR would have on their business.

With only a few months to go until the new legislation comes into force, the study also found that many businesses are woefully underprepared for GDPR, with only a quarter (23 per cent) believing that they would be ready in time.

Chief among the main problems facing businesses preparing for GDPR is the issue of information governance, and the policies covering this. Nearly three quarters (74 per cent) named developing stronger governance policy as their chief worry around GDPR, followed by developing and conducting regular training and communications (57 per cent), and maintaining data quality and integrity (57 per cent).

“Brexit is dominating the business agenda in the UK, so GDPR has unfortunately fallen down the pecking order. Coupled with the confusion still surrounding the implementation of GDPR by local regulators, it’s no surprise that our survey shows only a quarter (23 per cent) will be fully prepared for GDPR by next May," said George Parapadakis, director of business solutions strategy at Alfresco.

“An added complexity is that GDPR doesn’t sit squarely with one department. Responsibility has to be shared across the entire business, driven from the top and involve finance, security, compliance and operations. With less than a year to go, GDPR needs to return to the top of businesses’ agenda” adds Parapadakis.