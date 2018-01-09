UK executives 'holding back' digital transformation

British businesses are failing to implement the digital transformation changes they need due to ongoing battles between IT teams and executives, a new report has claimed.

A study by Interoute has found that over half (51 per cent) of UK IT leaders say they are struggling to get executive sign off on the strategies they need to achieve digital transformation.

“Without a clear route forward agreed by the C-Suite, many IT professionals will find it difficult to progress critical digital transformation projects, risking UK businesses being left behind,” explained Mark Lewis, EVP products and development at Interoute.

“With Brexit on the horizon, the UK faces unprecedented change and uncertainty in the market and it’s fair to assume this is impacting decision making at the highest level. But it’s never been more important for UK businesses to haul their IT talent out of running just the day-to-day business systems, and into creating the business processes and customer experiences that will make their products and services outstanding.”

Interoute noted that UK businesses are seeing significantly more resistance than counterparts across European average, where the average was 41 per cent, as well as being higher than any of the eight other countries surveyed.

The study surveyed 820 IT decision makers across Europe, and found that they were on average most concerned about their ability to integrate legacy technologies with cloud enabled applications (55 per cent). This was closely followed by uncertainty around the changing political climate (52 per cent) and a lack of talent/skills available to drive projects (52 per cent).

“It is vital to get buy-in at the highest levels of any organisation to make the changes necessary that will allow businesses to progress and keep pace with the digital economy,” Lewis added. “IT professionals need the support of the whole business to be able to deliver the digital foundation business needs for future growth.”