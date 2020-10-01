UK falls to seventh in global 5G market

When it comes to 5G deployment, the UK has fallen one position in the global rankings since late last year. This is according to a new report from analyst house Omdia, which claims that the UK now sits in seventh position.

The firm's latest Global 5G Progress Update analyzes the deployment progress of 5G, based on commercial operator launches, network coverage and subscriber take-up, as well as 5G spectrum availability and regulatory environment.

Like last time round, South Korea is ranked number one. The country now has 5.88 million subscribers, equating to almost 10 percent of the country’s wireless services. At the time of the last report, South Korea has had 4.67 million subscribers (or seven percent).

Kuwait kept its second position, while the US rounded out the top three.

Looking at the UK specifically, all four major operators are now expanding their 5G footprint and the government is also investing heavily to make sure rural areas have access to the advanced mobile network infrastructure.

"The UK Government has identified 5G as a key technology to assist in its goal in delivering nationwide Gigabit broadband by 2025," said Stephen Myers, Principal Analyst at Omdia.

"The UK government's £1.1 billion digital connectivity package, including the £400 million Digital Infrastructure Investment Fund will support investment in new fixed and mobile networks, through programs such as the 5G Testbeds and Trials Programme.

"The UK is second only to Switzerland in terms of 5G deployment in the European market and as things stand is well positioned to lead its continental rivals in the deployment of 5G - giving it a potential advantage in terms of developing next-generation industries."