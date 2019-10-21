UK firms are lacking "data skills" to connect to users

Businesses could deliver more personalised experiences if only their workforce was more digitally skilled, and if only they were more versatile in their use of data. This is according to a new Adobe report, which also claims that UK businesses see the lack of a unified technology platform as the biggest obstacle to creating a better customer experience.

Based on a poll of 750 business leaders in the country, the report argues that the only way for businesses to meet rising customer expectations, especially in terms of customer experience, is to improve, both technologically and organisationally.

Event though Adobe believes that artificial intelligence (AI) could solve many of these problems, business leaders participating in the poll weren’t as inclined to employ the disruptive technology.

While a third admitted they were deploying AI to deliver personalised customer experiences, a quarter said they had no such plans. The reasons behind such decisions were ineffective embedding of AI into the technology stack, and the incompatibility with the platform in use.

Yet most understand the importance of customer experience and the troubles that may arise from ignoring the problem.

“Today’s consumer is all about speed and convenience, and they share data with brands on the understanding that they will have a more personalised experience in future,” comments Gavin Mee, Vice President of Northern Europe and Middle East and Africa at Adobe.

“Our figures should act as a wake-up call for businesses and encourage them to re-focus their efforts on delivering against the heightened expectations of their customers. Having the right skills to capture and analyse data are important, but so too, is instilling a data-centric culture across the business that means insights and technology platforms are used to create amazing, personalised experiences.”