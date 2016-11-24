UK firms are lacking digital brand protection programs

A vast majority of C-suite and senior managers are worried about their sites, mobile apps and social media accounts being vulnerable to both attacks and impersonation. These issues have made it into the boardroom, where it was concluded that businesses are no safer now than they were five years ago. However, they aren’t doing much to protect themselves.

This is according to a new report by RiskIQ on the state of digital risk management in large UK organisations. Out of 250 C-suite and senior companies, in UK organisations with at least 500 employees, 82 per cent said they were concerned about their digital assets. Almost six in ten (57 per cent) don’t have a digital brand protection program, and more than a third (34 per cent) don’t have a dedicated cyber-threat management program.

The report also says that as companies invest further into digital customer engagement services, they’re expanding the threat landscape, as this ‘introduces new risks sitting outside the corporate firewall’.

“Our research shows that while organisations are advancing their use of digital channels, security is once again playing catch up,” said Ben Harknett, VP EMEA, RiskIQ.

“This lag results in increased digital risk which could impact the success of those channels. Digital Risk Monitoring and External Threat Management needs to be considered by all organisations in the defence of their digital channels.”

What’s interesting is that C-suite and senior managers are confident in protecting their business’ digital presence, despite lacking controls. Almost nine in ten (88 per cent) would rate themselves as having good or excellent knowledge of cybersecurity. A quarter said they didn’t know, or didn’t monitor their digital channels.

