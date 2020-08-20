UK firms are turning to outsourced cybersecurity partners

More than half of businesses in the UK are outsourcing cybersecurity services in order to address the growing challenges posed by the shift to digital channels.

This is according to a new report from digital risk protection firm Skurio, which states that a serious shortage in skilled cybersecurity experts, as well as rising wages for in-demand security specialists, continues to cause headaches for businesses of all shapes and sizes.

The lack of internal expertise in the field of digital risk protection is one of the primary reasons businesses are looking to bring in external partners. Four in five (80 percent) respondents agreed their teams lacked the skills to monitor risks, threats and breaches effectively.

But that’s not the only reason businesses decide to bring in third party experts – protecting data was also cited as an important factor. More than half (52 percent) of respondents claimed that meeting data security needs and expectations of clients is the most important factor for outsourcing cybersecurity.

"We're facing exceptional circumstances in terms of working practices and how we need to manage cyber threats, and this is placing significant pressures on businesses of all sizes," said Jeremy Hendy, Skurio CEO.

"We know that the luxury of in-house security teams, on call 24/7 to monitor for external threats, is simply out of reach for many organizations. The research highlights the importance of outsourcing to providers who make cybersecurity their business."

When it comes to choosing the best service, UK businesses tend to gravitate more towards disruptive startup scybersecurity companies.

Furthermore, the research uncovered that businesses are using an increasing number od digital channels and third party suppliers, increasing their potential threat landscape.

“Understanding your digital risk – all those threats on the deep and dark parts of the web – is a great first step in protecting against them. Businesses are much better prepared to mitigate an attack if they see it coming,” Hendy concluded.