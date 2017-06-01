UK firms being hit hardest by cyber attackers

Being the most attacked country in Europe, it’s no wonder the UK is best equipped to combat cyber-security attacks. After all, we get to practice a lot.

A new report by machine data analytics firm Splunk says UK is the most attacked country in Europe, and yes – it’s best at defending itself.

The conclusion was released in a new report based on a poll of more than 600 global organisations, with more than 500 being in the US, UK, Germany, France, Sweden and The Netherlands.

Tools such as machine learning are maturing faster on the Island. Planned investments in incident response capabilities also seem to be higher.

When it comes to being attacked, the UK is leading the charge, followed by the US. Firms in the UK are also seeing an increase in frequency – 16 per cent of UK firms have seen a 10 – 20 per cent increase in attacks, compared to 12 per cent overall.

They also have the fastest response times – 22 per cent of them can resolve in incident in 24 hours, compared to 13 per cent overall.

And finally, more than a third (37 per cent) of UK firms say they can ‘cope comfortably’ with the current number of security incidents, compared to 27 per cent overall.

“The amount of time companies are spending on analysing and assessing incidents is a huge problem,” said Duncan Brown, associate vice president, security practice, IDC. “The highest-paid, most skilled staff are being tied up, impacting the cost and efficiency of security operations. This is exacerbated when considered alongside the security skills shortage, which has most impact in high-value areas like incident investigation and response. Organizations must ensure that they are using their data effectively to gain key insights quickly to determine cause and minimize impact.”

Image source: Shutterstock/alexskopje