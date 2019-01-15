UK firms can't tell if their IoT is secure

A new report is suggesting that the majority of UK organisations can’t tell if their Internet of Things (IoT) devices are secure.

The report, based on a poll of 950 IT and business decision makers across the globe from digital security firm Gemalto, claims that almost half of organisations in the UK can’t detect a breach which is, after France, the second lowest in Europe. Some believe IoT security to be an ethical responsibility, while the majority feel regulations are of great importance.

At the same time, spending on IoT protection in the UK is lower than in the rest of the world.

“At times it feels organisations are trying to run before they can walk, implementing technology without really understanding what impact it could have on their security,” commented Jason Hart, CTO of Data Protection at Gemalto.

“With IoT devices continuing to immerse themselves deep within organisations’ networks, it’s frightening to see that so many UK businesses don’t know if and when these devices have been breached. Although the UK’s new Code of Practice is a great first step toward securing the IoT, it’s won’t truly be effective until these are made mandatory and all organisations are forced to adhere to them. Only once every device, new and old, is given these same standards will the UK see a decrease in successful attacks.”

The results of the poll have raised new questions about the overall security of user data, not just across the country, but globally, as well.

Gemalto says that this isn’t just a UK issue, but a global one, instead. Almost all businesses in the study have asked for more security regulations in the IoT industry.

