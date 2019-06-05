UK firms failing to secure their most critical data

Businesses all over the world, UK included, keep a lot of their data untagged, presenting a huge cybersecurity risk for them. This is according to a new report from Veritas Technologies, which says that this ‘dark data’ is a real honeypot for cybercriminals.

On average, half of the data is considered ‘dark’ – businesses have limited, or no visibility over them. Most of this data resides either in the cloud, or on mobile devices. Just nine per cent of companies in the UK (out of 100 surveyed in the country) said to have classified all of their public cloud data. At the same time, eight per cent classified mobile data.

More than half (56 per cent) classified less than half of their public cloud data, and six in ten (61 per cent) classified less than half of their mobile data.

“As modern workforces become more mobile and data is dispersed across organisations, businesses have a big task in ensuring they have visibility and control over their data. If data isn’t effectively classified and tagged, it is more likely to go ‘dark’ and pose a serious security risk to businesses and their customers,” said Jasmit Sagoo, senior director, Northern Europe, Veritas.

“Organisations must take responsibility for all of their data, or they could face significant repercussions to their reputation and market share.”

Key drivers for everyday data management include data security, visibility, control and regulatory compliance, but most admit there’s much work to be done in these areas.

Image Credit: The Digital Artist / Pixabay