UK government announces winners of £25m 5G projects competition

The UK government has announced the winners of a new competition aimed at boosting innovation around 5G technology.

Six winners will now split a £25 million fund to test 5G across a range of applications, including smart farming with drones, using the ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT) to improve healthcare in the home, increasing manufacturing productivity and maximising the future benefits of self-driving cars.

The top choices for the 5G Trials and Testbeds scheme: 5G RuralFirst: Rural Coverage and Dynamic Spectrum Access Testbed and Trial (Cisco and the University of Strathclyde), 5G Smart Tourism (West of England Combined Authority), Worcestershire 5G Consortium - Testbed and Trials (Worcestershire County Council), Liverpool 5G Testbed (Sensor City), AutoAir: 5G Testbed for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (Airspan Communications Ltd), and 5G Rural Integrated Testbed (5GRIT) (Quickline Communications).

This competition is part of a larger, £1 billion strategy, which aims to make the UK a leader in 5G innovation.

Commenting the picked winners, Margot James, Minister of State for Digital and the Creative Industries, said:

“One year on from the Digital Strategy, we are delivering on our commitments to create a Britain fit for the future, with a thriving digital economy that works for everyone. The ground-breaking projects announced today will help to unlock 5G and ensure the benefits of this new technology are felt across the economy and wider society.”

Image Credit: Supparsorn / Shutterstock