UK government criticises Huawei product security

Huawei has come under fire from another Western government after the UK called out several potential security issues.

The British government has been investigating Huawei's communications equipment, and came to the conclusion that there are only 'limited assurances' the hardware poses no threat to national security.

The report says there are oversights in the engineering process which “have exposed new risks to UK telecoms networks”. It also voiced its disappointment that previously discovered failures have yet to be remedied.

The report was released by Huawei Cyber Security Evaluation Centre (HCSEC), a group formed in 2010 with the goal of analysing Huawei, after BT and other telecoms raised their concerns with the Chinese manufacturer.

"It was identified that not all components are managed through this process and, in particular, security critical third-party software used in a variety of products was not subject to sufficient control," it said.

Huawei, on the other hand, does not deny that its products do have shortcomings.

"Cyber-security remains Huawei's top priority, and we will continue to actively improve our engineering processes and risk management systems."

Huawei is the second Chinese company, after ZTE, that’s come under increased pressure from Western governments, after the latter was famously banned from doing business in the US.

Image Credit: J.Lekavicius / Shutterstock