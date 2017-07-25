UK government funds new cyber security start up centre in London

The UK government has announced its plans to spend up to ₤14.5 million to create a new cybersecurity centre located in London.

The investment will be made over the course of three years with the aim of strengthening the country's defences so that the UK will be the ideal place for digital businesses to grow and prosper.

A competition to develop and design the new centre has also been launched by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Matt Hancock, Minister for digital, highlighted how the new centre will improve London's position in the tech scene and boost the UK's position as a whole, saying:

“London is one of the world's most important tech sectors, with a record ₤5.6bn investment in the industry in the past six months and a new tech firm formed every hour in the capital. Our investment in a new cyber innovation centre will not only cement the city's position as a world leader but also boost the whole country by giving UK firms access to the latest cyber technology and allowing startups to get the support they need to develop.”

The centre is scheduled to open in early 2018 and it will help bring together a wide variety of businesses from a number of different fields. Together large firms, startups and industry leaders will work together to develop new technologies that will allow businesses to better protect themselves against threats online.

