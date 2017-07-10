UK Government gets a dedicated Oracle cloud

Oracle has added a new dedicated UK Government Cloud, allowing government institutions to move their workloads to the cloud, while still keeping up with security standards.

The Oracle UK Government Cloud Region is the next step in Oracle’s expansion, following the EU-Germany Regions, which are expected to come online in H2 2017.

“At Oracle, security is at the heart of everything we do,” said Dermot O’Kelly, senior vice president and country leader, Oracle UK, Ireland & Israel. “We understand that the confidentiality, integrity and availability of your information is vital to your business. Security is embedded in Oracle’s “DNA”- within the product, the development cycle, and Cloud Operations practices – to ensure your information remains your information. Mission critical data can only be maintained by having the most stringent security measures in place. Today’s announcements show we share the Government’s commitment to provide the highest possible levels of security.”

Oracle says that its new offering will help government institutions save more money, extend digital government while offering new services to citizens. Also, the use of integrated Oracle Cloud with Oracle’s support services will help the UK government combine process and data, providing joint services.

Mike Parsons, Director General, Capabilities and Resources at the Home Office said, “The security of our data is of paramount importance to us. The solution Oracle has built for us is delivering the security we need, meaning we can confidently begin to move away from our existing on-premise infrastructure and realise the benefits of hosting our business-critical data in the public cloud.”

Image Credit: Melpomene / Shutterstock