UK government reveals plans to boost mobile signal on trains

Business travellers may soon be able to benefit from greatly improved mobile and Wi-Fi networks on Britain's trains under a new government initiative.

New plans looking to receive government funding will look to install fibre optic cables alongside train tracks to ensure a fast and reliable network for travellers, promising gigabit speeds that would allow users to work and relax whilst travelling around the country.

The move also looks to multiply the number of mobile masts alongside rail lines in order to boost phone reception through existing 'black holes' as the government looks to "dramatically improve" connections across the country by 2025. With 5G networks set to launch by 2020, the days of struggling to make and receive calls whilst travelling could soon be at an end.

The plans are now entering a consultancy phase, meaning they could be implemented soon, as the government continues to try and promote the UK as a global leader in mobile and network technology.

“We want people to be able to get connected where they live, work and travel," digital minister Matt Hancock said.

"This means improving connections on Britain’s railways now, and making sure they are fit for the future. We’ve got a long way to travel but our destination is world-class signal for passengers. This will not only make journeys more enjoyable and productive, but will help improve the operation and safety of the railway and deliver economic benefits for the whole of the UK."