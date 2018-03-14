UK government reveals £95m fund to up fibre broadband

The first wave of funding for the Local Full Fibre Network (LFFN) has been allocated, meaning more areas across the UK should be able to access faster broadband soon.

The news was revealed in yesterday's Spring Statement, where Chancellor Philip Hammond revealed that 13 areas across the UK will benefit from the funding.

According to the Statement, a total of £95 million has been allocated to successful projects in Armagh City, (including Banbridge & Craigavon), Belfast, Blackpool, Cambridgeshire, Cardiff, Coventry (including Solihull & Warwickshire), The Highlands, London, Manchester, Mid Sussex, North Yorkshire, Portsmouth, and Wolverhampton.

One of the successful projects is about using hospitals and health centres and ‘anchor tenants’ that can provide a full-fibre hub for surrounding houses. Another one will see schools, libraries and emergency response buildings upgraded to gigabit-capable full fibre connections.

One of the projects also includes creating “fibre spines” along major transport routs and public building networks, extending the supplier’s fibre footprint, making full fibre connections more available.

“Whilst 95 per cent of UK premises can now get superfast broadband, only 3 per cent have access to gigabit-capable full fibre infrastructure,” the government’s press release reads.

“With the need for faster connectivity expected to dramatically increase over the coming years, the LFFN programme aims to leverage local and commercial investment in full fibre across the whole of the UK landscape. It will do this through funding a series of projects that seek to stimulate the market by making the deployment of gigabit-capable full fibre infrastructure more commercially viable.”

Image Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock