UK government unveils new security projects

The UK government has shifted its attention towards building a safer internet for everyone.

The plan is laid out in the Online Harms White Paper, and today we should be seeing its first concrete moves, in the form of a new contract with a chip manufacturer.

The UK government has signed a deal with ARM, which it will fund with $46 million. The agreement will see ARM build safer chip technologies, which would be more resistant to cyber-threats.

In the official announcement, it was claimed that the project has the potential to prevent hackers from remotely taking control of computer systems. Machines with new ARM chips should be more resilient against cyberattacks and breaches. The government hopes this could result in safer businesses, as well as new business opportunities and an increase in productivity.

“Cyber-attacks can have a particularly nasty impact on businesses, from costing them thousands of pounds in essential revenue to reputational harm,“ said Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom.

“Cyber-criminals operate in the shadows, with the severity, scale and complexity of breaches constantly evolving. It’s critical that we are ahead of the game and developing new technologies and methods to confront future threats, supporting our businesses and giving them peace of mind to deliver their products and services safely.

“Investing in our world-leading researchers and businesses to develop better defence systems makes good business and security sense.”

Another $23 million would be allocated to combatting fraud, misinformation, and data and privacy abuses. This project aims to eliminate phishing attacks, impersonating and ransomware.

“The investments announced today will help to ensure the UK has a robust system in place to withstand cyber threats and create a safer future online, increasing trust and productivity in our economy,“ added UK Research and Innovation Chief Executive, Professor Sir Mark Walport.